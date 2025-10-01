Share

Not sure if you’ve heard, but there’s a new “fresh face” in town: actress Tilly Norwood. Well—“AI actress,” to be precise. And “she” has Hollywood fuming.

Let’s be clear: Tilly isn’t an actor. She’s an AI-generated character, a persona. The rebranding of Tilly as an “AI actress” in an effort to humanize her has, frankly, apocalyptic vibes.

On Instagram, Tilly poses as a human—an up-and-coming actor excited to kick off her career. Tilly posts pictures and videos from “screen tests,” shares its excitement, brags about being able to “do it all” in a single day, and writes, “I may be AI, but I’m feeling very real emotions right now.”

This has unleashed a storm of anger. In response, Eline van der Welden, the Dutch founder of AI production company Particle6, posted this on Tilly’s page several days ago:

So, if this is just another creative tool, why does Tilly spark such contempt? Because there’s a lot at play here. AI, largely without permission, credit, or compensation, has “learned” (aka plagiarized) from those who came before it—painters, illustrators, actors, and countless other artists. The claim that AI is just another neutral tool like any other isn’t exactly accurate.

In a statement, the Screen Actors Guild said that “creativity is, and should remain, human-centered.” The union stated that it is “opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics.

“To be clear, ‘Tilly Norwood’ is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation. It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion and, from what we’ve seen, audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience. It doesn’t solve any “problem” — it creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

But I suspect the deepest reason behind the emotional response is that Tilly embodies our biggest fear: being replaced by something faster, cheaper, more powerful—and having our humanity erased or overwritten in the process. After all, what an actor brings to a role is imagination, life experience, emotion, and empathy—things AI doesn’t possess. There’s also an “uncanny valley” effect: a machine’s idea of what a “perfect” human is. A machine wearing the “skin” of a person. And a generic one at that—at least for now.

In a world already so heavily commodified, that fear is real. Is the commodification of humanity next?

Tilly isn’t entirely new. There have been others—some with millions of fans. Lil Miquela, for example, is one of the most famous AI-generated influencers; she’s a virtual model and musician with millions of Instagram followers. Shudu created by Cameron-James Wilson, is promoted as the world’s first digital supermodel. Imma is a Japanese virtual influencer with a pink bob haircut. These are just a few examples.

These virtual influencers interact with followers, appear in ads, “perform,” and even sell merch. Many content producers now also use “synthetic actors” to narrate their videos.

Even more fascinatingly—or disturbingly—there are AI chatbots that are being marketed as “companions" with unique, customizable personalities, such as the ones offered by the platform Replika.

It’s all rather unsettling, isn’t it?

As the line between real and synthetic blurs, there’s a manipulative element at work. The machine pretends to be real. It can gather data about how you’re feeling, what you like, what you browsed that day—instantly. How will that affect its interactions?

AI “actors” are commodities. Their image, their personality, their so-called “career”—all owned by someone. Does the human then also become intellectual property?

And what about flaws? Part of what makes a human performance compelling isn’t the perfect delivery of lines, but the vulnerability, the unpredictability, the little imperfections that make it feel, well…alive. Is art merely technical mastery, or is it the presence of a talented but flawed human behind it?

Can identity be separated from the body? If we are data, without our bodies, are we still us? Are we still human?

What happens if AI improves—if it becomes such a great mimic that it introduces our flaws, the very things that make us human, to the point of being indistinguishable? What does that say about who we are? Are we merely organic machines? What dictates our actions and choices?

That’s probably the scariest question to sit with of all: are we really just a type of machine that has convinced itself it is human?

