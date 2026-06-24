RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

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Larry's avatar
Larry
7h

Great graphics!

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Brad's avatar
Brad
15h

It’s not really the subject of your article, but one thing that is interesting to consider here is the use of AI as an accessibility aid. For example, for people with ADHD an AI can really smooth out cognitive bumps. Store thoughts for later, review calendars for upcoming commitments, or better yet review emails for uncalendared commitments.

AI can also help with seeking employment accommodation, comparing workplace policies with practice and make it easier for those in need of accommodation to seek it.

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