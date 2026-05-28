This is very off-topic for this Substack, but as much as I might discuss big themes in culture, politics, psychology, and technology—ordinary life is just as important. As are the small systems we build for ourselves.

So I thought I’d share a protein-rich snack I’ve been making lately. I struggle quite a bit with getting enough protein, especially since I don’t eat meat. But I’ve been making this in a cake pan in my air fryer for months now, and it’s become one of my favourite high-protein treats.

What is it? Cottage cheese bread.