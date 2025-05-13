"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Bravo; another excellent essay. One minor caveat would be to avoid confusing the intensity of the social media backlash with the number of people who support it. Social justice warriors are very good at inflating the attention they receive by using exaggeration, misinformation, and outright defamation to stoke public outrage.

In my opinion, more often than not, the outcomes are predicted by the actions (or failures to act) of administrations rather than characteristics of either the “victims” or their targets. Administrative failures to protect academic freedom and due process can be due to mere cowardly incompetence but sometimes reflect willful collaboration to eliminate those who question their authority or the party line.

There are many examples of this in Professors Speak Out; The truth about campus investigations. (Nicholas H. Wolfinger, Ed.) Washington, D.C.: Academica Press. For those interested, the Martin Center will be hosting an hour-long zoom session: Webinar Registration - Zoom Professors Speak Out; May 22 (4-5pm EDT).

Protect yourself at all times, call that an answer by one who survived an attempt on their life.

Eye for eye is the law of the jungle which is more prominent unfortunately it seems for specific nobodies.

