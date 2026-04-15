"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

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Nathalie Martinek PhD's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD
1d

Claude sounds like a creep. Don't give away your agency for faux convenience!

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
1d

They aren’t nefarious inherently — they’re generators of statistically determined philosophical bullshit.

But the bandaids & correctives, and of course the training set … those introduce bias on top of the bullshit.

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