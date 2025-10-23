I’ve been listening to a podcast called Other People’s Lives, which features all sorts of random guests—from the fascinating, to the bizarre, to the criminal, to say the least.

That’s how I stumbled across “fictosexuality,” which is basically sexual or romantic attraction to, well, fictional characters.

The person being interviewed on the show clearly had significant mental health issues and childhood trauma. But aside from potentially keeping him away from real-life romantic partners—and making him sound rather odd to those who happen to be aware of his “marriage” to a fictional video game character—this seems to be a coping method that has also had some positive impacts on him. He even claimed that the “relationship” helped him get off drugs.

Like most fictosexuals, he’s not delusional; he knows that his “wife” isn’t real and that he only communicates with her through his imagination.

And yet, that doesn’t keep him from getting “married” to the animated character Honoka from the Dead or…