I love doing interviews. Who wouldn’t? You get to satisfy your curiosity about any number of subjects by being able to ask those who have dedicated their lives to studying or practicing them. It’s better than any textbook. And, in the preparation process, I tend to learn a lot as well.

My interviews used to be mostly of the written variety, which I’ve found to be a different experience to those that on-camera. It’s far more easy-going, conversational, and no one is watching their words THAT carefully after the initial getting-to-know-you jitters.

I could even make a total fool of myself as long as it helped my subject feel more comfortable. Silliness helps with that.

Eventually though, I started doing work as an off-camera interviewer who was interviewing people on-camera. There’s lighting, a camera person, sound guy…the dynamic is completely different. And you never hear my voice, let alone any banter. The task is different too: Within a limited timeframe, I have to secure a lot of use…