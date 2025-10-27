"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Anomalogue
19h

There is a big difference between movies with empathetic political content, versus movies that adhere to the fundamentalist progressivist doctrine. Woke refers to the latter.

ProfessorChessDad
20h

I think you're right that it's how things are worked into the story: it needs to be subtle sub-text and not an explicit focus, which feels like spoon-feeding and sermonizing.

The original show in the US that had a ton of racial and gender diversity before anyone else did is Sesame Street. Sesame Street never made it an explicit topic though, they just showed that everyone is a human regardless of immutable identity groupings. I have been rewatching some of the earliest seasons of it from the early 70s.

It's not unique to our time to bludgeon audiences sometimes with messages like this, either. I recently read a biography of Mark Twain, and while some of his works were masterpieces of subtle messaging, like Huck Finn, other less known works of his that weren't as good had some overt politicizing in them, and this is likely what made these works less successful too.

It's about authenticity, and it's also about preserving the fourth wall: when things are too overt, you can no longer suspend disbelief and remain immersed in a story because you can picture the 30-year-old writer in Burbank who wrote it and is trying to tell you their politics.

