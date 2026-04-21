"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Blake's avatar
Jonathan Blake
2d

What's the show? (The sci-fi show about AI control of society)

Reply
Share
Dave Porter's avatar
Dave Porter
3d

Kahlil Gibran warns people to beware of the law givers, who turn their backs to the sun and trace their own shadows in the sand. Madeleine Albright suggests that the loss of respect for a diversity of opinion and suppression of freedom of speech is a harbinger of Fascism. My own encounters with asserting a diverse point of view have not always gone well: https://www.mindingthecampus.org/2024/06/11/what-i-learned-from-being-charged-with-blasphemy-at-the-air-force-academy/. However, groups are emerging such as the the Heterodox Academy, Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, and the ProHuman Foundation (to which you are an advisor), that actively promote conversation and an appreciation of individual diversity of opinion. Might this be what 'God" intended?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katherine Brodsky
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katherine Brodsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture