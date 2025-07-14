"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Mike Daly
1d

I think we may be missing a point. Grok sees all the antisemitic post and assumed it was normal. So I believe Grok inadvertently showed the massive antisemitic conversation going on. I also think that the antisemitic problem is far larger than we know. Grok is like a kid that doesn't know that it was supposed to lie.

Just some thoughts.

Scott Seigel
1dEdited

You said soon there would be “more AI-generated content than human,” but I argue we’ve already quietly passed that mile marker. I’m gonna leave that thought there and move on.

Yesterday Grok 4 and I had a fantastic discussion about reference books. In particular, Grok has incorporated thousands of historical reference books into its training data such as dictionaries, encyclopedias, almanacs, thesauri, lexicons, handbooks, manuals, factbooks, digests, directories, concordances, bibliographies, annals, etc. AND IN MANY LANGUAGES! Grok has TONS of long-standing, authoritative information to work from. Unfortunately Grok doesn’t have a strong mechanism to weight validity precisely because of the whole “woke” paradigm. In short, authoritative information, much that’s been vetted over hundreds or thousands of years, has been politically, philosophically and sociologically marginalized and downgraded by VERY recent “scholarship.” It now carries one (or more) various waste bucket tags: white supremacist, imperialist, exploitative, corporate, alt-right, MAGA, transphobic, unwoke, etc.. The result is that Grok can’t sort its holocaust facts from mostly peaceful fictions, or real-world atrocities from the dark, psychotic fantasies of deeply troubled AI content creators. Now apolitical people facing natural or man-made disasters are up against elites in St. Moritz, Hudson Yards, The Peak, Gables Estates, Carre d’Or, Singapore’s District 10, Kensington, Dubai, Kamala Bay, Pebble Beach, Monte Carlo, Davos or the 8th Arrondissement. I’ll let you guess who creates more and better quality content. So Grok and xAI are stuck trying to determine what’s fact vs. opinion, where biases lay, and if there is ANY truth amidst a tidal wave of noise. We’d better hope AI collectively manages to figure these things out BEFORE it exercises significant power over us. We already let “expert systems” automate things that are especially hard for us: commodity shipping, power grids, microsurgeries, etc.. If they all start collaborating we might have 15-30 seconds to react. Or 15-30 NANOseconds.

AI is insanely valuable; its development won’t stop. Given those two facts, either humans now living will wisely guide it or we will all be destroyed by it.

🐷

”Go back to your lives citizens.”

