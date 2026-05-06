"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

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Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
18h

It’s not possible to code morality, irony, satire or ethics.

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
1d

Delightful, as always 🙏😹

LLMs are also described — quite properly imho — as generators of philosophical bullshit:

Ethics and Information Technology

ChatGPT is bullshit

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10676-024-09775-5

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