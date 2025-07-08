"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Rita Crawley
1d

Thank you for that article. In Canada, our voices are being restricted more everyday! I am very vocal in my opinions and try to stay on the side of the angels with regard to facts but, as a 72 year old retired health professional, I’d hate to end up in jail!!!

Bechem Ayuk
14h

This post is so needed right now. It speaks with both wisdom and calm courage, something that’s rare in a climate where everyone’s either shouting or walking on eggshells.

What I really appreciate is how you offer practical, grounded steps instead of just venting frustration (though that would’ve been valid too).

I think we need to teach people how to sit with discomfort. That’s a muscle most have never developed... especially online. Not everything that challenges your worldview is an attack. And not everyone who disagrees with you is evil. The internet’s tendency to flatten nuance into “us vs them” thinking is making people intellectually and emotionally brittle.

Anyway, brilliant post. Hope more people read this and take it seriously. The future of honest discourse kind of depends on it.

