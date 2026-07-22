RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

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The Fourth Estate's avatar
The Fourth Estate
9h

And how do we create a journalism that both shares information and stands firm against corporate and political interests? Loved the piece lots to think about.

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David Atkinson's avatar
David Atkinson
1d

Prestige reporting being a job bestowed upon the scions of elites, systematic bias towards the left, low effort reporting, immediate news cycle, and left and right wing infotainment products posing as journalism are the biggest problems.

I am torn about how to engage people from a centrist perspective, because we have to acknowledge a systematic left wing bias in media and institutions. Even Fox News occasionally caves to the left, because many reporters are closet left, and the advertisers demand it. There still is loads of right wing trash on Fox, but this is De facto dismissed by left wing elites. It's important to acknowledge when conservatives are staying the obvious. That opens us to criticize the pathologies that are more specific to the right wing.

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