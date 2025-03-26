Watch on YouTube

Comedy has two important roles: to entertain people and to expose societal absurdities. It can also be a tool for critical thinking, encouraging audiences to reconsider and mock ideas that don't deserve their respect.

My guest on the Forbidden Conversations podcast is Seth Dillon, the CEO of The Babylon Bee, the world's most trusted, factually accurate news source.

Taking on the tone of a traditional news media publication, the Bee satirizes real-world events and public figures.

Dillon's experience with censorship and deplatforming has placed him on the front lines of the battle for free speech in the public square. He now speaks on college campuses and at conferences across the country about the effectiveness of humor, the moral imperative of mockery, and the dangers of censorship.

We discuss the rise of the Bee’s popularity, mainstream comedy’s reluctance to make fun of “their own,” the complexities of free speech, hate speech, and how as long as the world remains absurd, comedians will have plenty to satirize.

