My chat w/ Razib Khan

Live video where we discuss every single topic
Katherine Brodsky
and
Razib Khan
Apr 27, 2025
It’s been a while since I’ve caught up with

Razib Khan
and with Substack now offering the live video option, I figured chatting with him in front of 300+ of our closest friends would be a good idea.

Even though we didn’t necessarily have a pre-picked topic, we managed to hit quite a variety of them: tariffs, free speech hypocrisy, DEI, differences in ethnicities & racism, differences between men and women, and so on. I’m sure at least one of us has said something that will sound controversial to someone out there, but I think it’s just a good exercise in exploring challenging but important topics honestly. So don’t cancel us, please.

It’s not, however, so good for my vanity because Substack only allows us to film on our phones and it never seems to be too flattering.

