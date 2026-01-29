I find myself questioning a lot of things lately. It’s like reaching a fork in the road, but instead of a few paths to choose from, there are just zig-zags, rough patches, and forests that seem to lead nowhere. And yet… maybe somewhere too.

The earliest career path I felt drawn to was… well… dentistry. I was six or seven, and I just happened to like our family dentist, who was also a family friend. I didn’t actually think it through. Looking at people’s mouths would be one of my least favorite things to do. My dad, however, clung to that hope for far too long. That “dream” faded quickly, and my elementary school teacher was certain I’d become a novelist.

I considered law—perhaps as a lawyer in the communications field. I was weirdly good at memorizing Latin and legal jargon in an introductory class. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Then came the ambition of earning my first million by the age of 25. I was certain it would happen. Entrepreneurial to a fault, I kept dreaming up businesses, start…