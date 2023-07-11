RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

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Leonard Janke's avatar
Leonard Janke
Jul 11, 2023

Holy smokes! Gotta wait six months? I am outraged!

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1 reply by Katherine Brodsky
Elena D.'s avatar
Elena D.
Jul 11, 2023

Congrats! Looking forward to reading it. It is such an important topic, thank you for sharing it with the world.

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1 reply by Katherine Brodsky
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