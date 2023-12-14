"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rooster's avatar
Rooster
Dec 14, 2023

Kat - I thought this was really good. I admire your tenacity. You wrote this without hate and that’s rare. It’s not hateful to confront those who did wrong. There were no apologetics, which has been rare as well. By focusing on that moment, its horrors, its victims, and its place in the historic record, this, to me, is one of the best pieces I’ve read about October 7 since, well, October 7th. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Katherine Brodsky and others
Kip🎗️'s avatar
Kip🎗️
Dec 15, 2023

Thank you for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Brodsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture