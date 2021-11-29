When I first came across “narcissism hacker” Dr. Nathalie Martinek, a lot about the state of our world has started to click into place. I began to understand just how much certain patterns of human behavior aligned with the principles of narcissism. The more we understand how people think, the more we can begin to make sense of the going-ons around us—and perhaps even influence them.

Dr. Martinek is a coach and consultant for leaders and executives in healthcare and related industries globally. She’s Montreal-born, Toronto-raised and Melbourne (Australia)-based. Her career took an unexpected journey from a developmental and cancer biologist to a relationship-centred practitioner.

Here we talk about some of the trends we’re seeing in society towards victimhood, attention-seeking, identity, moral superiority and power struggles. Much of this also guides our day-to-day life.

