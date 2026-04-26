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By now you've probably seen the clip circulating around. The New York Times had New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino and rich socialist Hasan Piker join the paper’s Opinion culture editor Nadja Spiegelman on “The Opinions” do discuss the morality of microlooting and petty theft.

The guests drew a clear line at dine and dash, but stealing from Whole Foods? Well, that was quite alright.

The video of the conversation was titled: “The Rich Don’t Play by the Rules. So Why Should I?”

Tolentino, far from a starving artist, had confessed that she had stolen lemons from Whole Foods. “I think that stealing from a big box store,” she admitted, stating her platform, “it’s neither very significant as a moral wrong, nor is it significant in any way as protest or direct action.”

When questioned by Spiegelman whether widespread theft would might eventually cause price increases, Piker chimed in: "Yeah, chaos…Full chaos. Let's go."

Tolentino welcomed it. “I kind of am inclined towar…