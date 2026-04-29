"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

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Alan Tracey Wootton's avatar
Alan Tracey Wootton
12h

No no no, a thousand times no.

This is all an emotional manipulation designed to open the door to an erosion of morality. It is designed by people who wish to take advantage of the good nature of others. Marxists. We have quite enough of that. Eventually "good nature" disappears.

When people steal the word will get out and more will steal until anyone not stealing is a dupe. It happens quickly. The social compact is destroyed and everyone suffers.

We should go the other way and become more Japanese and nurture a high trust society.

And that starving child? You BUY her the bread. Or, you give her yours.

Never steal.

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Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
2h

This Jia Tolentino/Hasan Piker thing has gotten tongues wagging everywhere, and most often the debate is about whether it's morally OK to steal from a business. Piker comes off as an anarchist who hates capitalism; Tolentino comes off simply as an entitled, narcissistic elitist.

I find them both to be thoughtless and vapid, because neither one addresses the gravest consequence of "microlooting": the descent into a low-trust culture. Perhaps they are both too wealthy and above-it-all to think about how low-trust environments work in everyday life: for retailers, every shopper must be considered a thief, so surveillance and suspicion define the relationship between seller and buyer. The seller takes precautionary measures such as locking items up, which makes shopping inconvenient and unpleasant. Or, as you point out, the shop that serves a low-income neighborhood closes because it can't turn a profit. Now there's an empty storefront, a vibe of neglect on the street, and the neighborhood has lost a resource.

I've never been to Somalia, but I've read that Somalia is a low-trust culture, and that for Somalis, defrauding the government (which actually means stealing from taxpayers) is no big deal because loyalty is to the clan and never to anything beyond the clan. Consider what it meant for Minneapolis to resettle 100,000 Somalis, in such numbers that it left clans intact and then the clans began to game the government (with considerable help from corrupt people within the government, I'm sure).

I take students to Rome each summer, and I warn them: Rome is a fantastic place, but because there are tens of thousands of tourists walking around carrying credit cards, cash, and phones, there is a pervasive culture of petty theft. You take precautions to protect your stuff that you'd never have to take in an American city.

Stealing is wrong, because stealing destroys civic relationships, and when civic relationships are defined by suspicion and defensiveness, all goes to shit.

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