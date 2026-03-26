"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

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Stephen Klimczuk-Massion's avatar
Stephen Klimczuk-Massion
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I'm uncomfortable with these punitive jury verdicts against Meta & Google, which in any case they are appealing in the courts. As you rightly note, companies of every kind want their customers to buy more of whatever they are selling, which is only natural in a market economy. Unfortunately some products are harmful, even if legal, especially if used or consumed to excess (or in the case of tobacco, arguably any level of consumption). Of course some joke that Facebook and Google don't charge users, which means the user is the product! There's some truth to that. In December, Australia implemented a new ban on under-16s using social media, which, though in some sense experimental, is being closely watched around the world. I think there's a case for regulating social media platforms, while upholding the principle of personal responsibility.

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