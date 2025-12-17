I’ve been struggling to write lately. I feel like my words are useless and those willing to listen to them are so few (and already have their hearts and minds in the right place). I feel an enormous amount of sadness. Even more now with the recent events at Bondi Beach. But it wasn’t merely the event itself that weighs on me, it was the reactions I had accurately predicted.

What I see in front of me is so much cruelty, justification of evil, and evil itself. I see people comfortably spreading falsehoods. Some unknowingly, having turned off their critical thinking skills, logic, and decency. Others, knowingly, serving as the architects of these falsehoods and spreading morally atrocious reasoning. Some feign ignorance. Others don’t even bother. And it’s not just one thing—it’s many.

Despite this, there are many good people in the world. I consider some of them good friends. Last night I went to a small gathering, and everyone was utterly lovely. But the number o…