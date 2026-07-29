RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

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Colin Pratt's avatar
Colin Pratt
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Nothing like a person who isn't "aged" to talk about aging. I remember the "FREEDOM 55" ads many years ago. At 75 - still waiting.

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