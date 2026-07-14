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My memory used to be good. Genuinely good. As a kid I could replay whole animated films in my head, frame by frame. I memorized texts without trying. And then, somewhere along the way, that ability just left. I don’t fully know why. Perhaps you can relate.

But, suffice it to say, memory has been on my mind.

That’s why I was looking forward to my conversation with Dr. Anthony Metivier, who has spent years building memory techniques and teaching them to other people—partly, it turns out, because his own memory is bad too. That surprised me. He wasn’t a guy with some rare natural gift to remember things. He struggled with his own memory.

Which, should make us hopeful. Because memory, as it turns out, can be improved. Significantly. It’s a matter of skill, not just innate talent.

We also discussed deeper questions about technology’s impacts on our cognitive abilities, the internet as humanity’s external memory, what happens when it vanishes, and the balance between preserving the past and letting it fade. What should we remember? What should we forget? And do we have the ‘right’ to be forgotten?

From ancient memory techniques and memory palaces to the challenges of digital overload, we discuss why we forget, how memories change each time we recall them, and whether technology is strengthening or weakening our minds.



Anthony Metivier is an author, educator, and memory expert best known for developing the Magnetic Memory Method, a system designed to help people improve memory, learning, and critical thinking. He has written numerous books on memory techniques, language learning, and personal development, and hosts the Magnetic Memory Method Podcast, where he interviews experts on learning, cognition, and productivity. His work combines traditional mnemonic techniques with insights from psychology, neuroscience, and lifelong learning to help people remember more and learn more effectively.



Want to listen only? Find us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

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