The Random Minds Roundtable
I've been scheming about new perks for my paid subscribers, and the verdict is in: people want to talk to each other about interesting things. Who knew.
So here’s the pitch: build a community, have great conversations, and throw a bunch of random minds into a room (virtual, for now) and see what happens.
Assuming there’s sufficient enthusiasm, I’m looking at launching The Random Minds Roundtable, a monthly (to start with) discussion series where we'll tackle the kind of topics I cover here—except this time you don’t just read silently.
First session is open to everyone who applies. After that, most (but not all) sessions will be prioritized for paid subscribers and invited guests.
Spots will be limited, and I’ll be curating each group to keep the conversation and mix interesting—so if you’d like to be considered, please apply via this form. Your answers will also help me gauge interest and shape the series.
You can join via video or audio (if you’re feeling shy, or want to stay anonymous).
The big idea: connect with other curious people, swap ideas, get talked out of your own opinions a little, and dig into the stuff that actually shapes how we live and think. If enough of you show up, I’ll run these more often and rope in special guests. Eventually we might even do this in the real world! It’s our little way of fighting back against the growing loneliness epidemic.
In the meantime, I’d love to hear what topics you’d want to tackle, plus any other thoughts you might have.
Looking forward to seeing (or hearing) you at our first session!
Got questions or comments? Leave them here.
If you’re not a paid subscriber yet, consider joining for the price of a coffee!
This is a very cool idea. I walk dogs for a living so I don't think I would qualify unless it's a roundtable on pets 😂. I look forward to hearing from different perspectives though. That's what I'm here for and why I am happy to be a paid subscriber even though I only agree with you about 60-70% of the time. 😅
I'm personally having this weird transition on how we treat AI. I used to curse at Claude all the time when it was not understanding. It was fun to vent in a safe way to a machine. Now I use please and thank you, not to necessarily get better results but because it's a decent thing to do. I'm not bought into AI consciousness but I'm not as certain it is not anymore. Anyway, a discussion about how we treat AI from an ethical perspective would be my preference (I'm not interested in the AI sentience/consciousness debate though).
Again, this is a cool thing you are trying out and I hope you are wildly successful with it. (PS. I would call it a salon just to be snooty but that's just me 😆).