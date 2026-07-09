RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

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Steve [Sage-Outlaw-Caregiver]'s avatar
Steve [Sage-Outlaw-Caregiver]
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This is a very cool idea. I walk dogs for a living so I don't think I would qualify unless it's a roundtable on pets 😂. I look forward to hearing from different perspectives though. That's what I'm here for and why I am happy to be a paid subscriber even though I only agree with you about 60-70% of the time. 😅

I'm personally having this weird transition on how we treat AI. I used to curse at Claude all the time when it was not understanding. It was fun to vent in a safe way to a machine. Now I use please and thank you, not to necessarily get better results but because it's a decent thing to do. I'm not bought into AI consciousness but I'm not as certain it is not anymore. Anyway, a discussion about how we treat AI from an ethical perspective would be my preference (I'm not interested in the AI sentience/consciousness debate though).

Again, this is a cool thing you are trying out and I hope you are wildly successful with it. (PS. I would call it a salon just to be snooty but that's just me 😆).

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