I've been scheming about new perks for my paid subscribers, and the verdict is in: people want to talk to each other about interesting things. Who knew.

So here’s the pitch: build a community, have great conversations, and throw a bunch of random minds into a room (virtual, for now) and see what happens.

Assuming there’s sufficient enthusiasm, I’m looking at launching The Random Minds Roundtable, a monthly (to start with) discussion series where we'll tackle the kind of topics I cover here—except this time you don’t just read silently.

First session is open to everyone who applies. After that, most (but not all) sessions will be prioritized for paid subscribers and invited guests.

Spots will be limited, and I’ll be curating each group to keep the conversation and mix interesting—so if you’d like to be considered, please apply via this form. Your answers will also help me gauge interest and shape the series.

You can join via video or audio (if you’re feeling shy, or want to stay anonymous).

Sign up!

The big idea: connect with other curious people, swap ideas, get talked out of your own opinions a little, and dig into the stuff that actually shapes how we live and think. If enough of you show up, I’ll run these more often and rope in special guests. Eventually we might even do this in the real world! It’s our little way of fighting back against the growing loneliness epidemic.

In the meantime, I’d love to hear what topics you’d want to tackle, plus any other thoughts you might have.

Looking forward to seeing (or hearing) you at our first session!

Got questions or comments? Leave them here.

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