RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Woliner's avatar
Geoff Woliner
14h

Power is the end-all, be-all for activists on the polarities. Always has been. They don’t care about the downstream societal effects of dehumanizing rhetoric as long as when the dust settles, they're the ones setting the agenda.

Reply
Share
Sara Sharick's avatar
Sara Sharick
2h

It’s all form over substance. It’s a distraction from democrats doing the real work of actually figuring out why people don’t vote for them and fixing their platform.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katherine Brodsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture