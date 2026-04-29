"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

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dorothy P slater's avatar
dorothy P slater
1d

let him continue his late night show - since he really isnt funny and no one is listening anyway, his ratings will eventually do their work and solve the problem - anyway, - trump looks as if he needs a goodnight's sleep instead of worrying about kimmel's lousy jokes.

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Ken's avatar
Ken
1d

An amazing stance, supporting the President's First Amendment rights, but then faulting him for calling for someone's firing, because of who he is!

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