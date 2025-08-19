"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Stephen Klimczuk-Massion
1d

I'm no great admirer of John Maynard Keynes, but the line attributed to him is pure gold: "When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?"

Clare Ashcraft
1d

Fascinating! Being exposed to "rational alternatives to echo chambers" resonates with me. I remember in the BLM era being told you're either racist or anti-racist (and therefore agree with progressive thought) and then listening to people like Coleman Hughes and thinking "I'm not certain I agree with him, but he's clearly not racist, stupid, and evil." It's hard not to slowly move your political views when you realize the people you've been agreeing with are either misrepresenting or undereducated on the best arguments against their position—they're not being good faith interlocutors.

I often find myself getting along better with people who've changed their political/ religious/ core beliefs at least once because they're seekers. They examined the relevant thinkers looking genuinely for the best argument and were open and reflective enough people to change their mind.

