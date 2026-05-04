There’s no one right way to do things. At least that’s what people who are doing the wrong thing like to say.

As we try to solve problems and offer improvements, we tend to want to implement what we believe to be ‘good ideas.’ But what defines a good idea anyway?

A lot of well-intended ideas have been implemented with atrocious consequences. Some people are still trying to figure out how to make real communism work.

Or take paper straws, for instance—are they a truly ‘good idea’? They certain are an alternative to the single-use, petroleum-based version that hurts marine life and contributes to pollution. Ask anyone who has experience sipping a beverage through one, and they might argue that it’s an excellent idea. That is, if you have a penchant for ice lattes infused with papier-mâché.

In my city, and many others, single-use plastic bags have been banned from stores. But has anyone actually done the math on whether it’s a net good?

On the surface, it seems like a …