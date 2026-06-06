"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

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Stephen Klimczuk-Massion's avatar
Stephen Klimczuk-Massion
1dEdited

An important message! Makes me think of philosopher Josef Pieper's famous book "Leisure: The Basis of Culture," in which he restates a point even the ancients knew: that a productive and happy life, as well as a creative culture, actually require reasonably generous amounts of unscheduled, unhurried, unplugged downtime. Of course this is very countercultural in our day of hectic 24/7 work, motion, connectivity and continuous dopamine hits. Though Pieper's work is to me an uplifting book, it also carries this warning: "Unless we regain the art of silence and insight, the ability for non-activity, unless we substitute true leisure for our hectic amusements, we will destroy our culture -- and ourselves."

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Phone Free Will's avatar
Phone Free Will
1d

I couldn't agree more with this.

But although more and more people rightly saying we need to be bored again, the real frontier is navigating that.

Boredom used to be incidental - now it has to be intentional. And based on five months of experience of doing it daily (in my case, on my commute) I've convinced that there are techniques we can usefully use to deal with the silence, and make it feel like it's positive training rather than gritted teeth punishment.

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