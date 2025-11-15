Share

As someone who has a tendency to favor the bow (because I’m a germaphobe who isn’t particularly fond of touching sweaty hands), I had often wondered why it is that we—especially in the West—are so keen to shake hands as a greeting.

If you think about it, this action that we’ve been socially conditioned to automatically perform and think little about is somewhat absurd. Two people extending their arms, palms open, and pressing skin to skin…sometimes for much too long. Or pressing too hard, or too little.

Well, it turns out that the handshake dates back thousands of years. Archaeologists have found evidence of handshakes in ancient Assyrian carvings from 9th century BC, and it’s thought to have originated as a gesture of peace — showing you weren’t holding a weapon. By extending an open hand, you demonstrated trust and non-aggression.

Which is all fine and well, but why has it stuck around?

It seems like over time, rather than a practical gesture, it had morphed …