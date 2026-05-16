"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

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Rod Dreher's avatar
Rod Dreher
2d

Yeah, I get that. I honestly don't know what I think about anything until I write about it. It's as if I think through my typing fingers. If nobody ever read anything I wrote, I would still have to do it.

When I was an undergraduate in journalism school, I read Rilke's "Letters To A Young Poet". In it, Rilke advised the young poet to ask himself if there was anything else he could do with his life other than write. If there is, then do that, he said. But if not, then maybe you have what it takes to be a writer. There's almost never any money in it, and it can be painful. But if you were born to write, then that's what you have to do. I didn't understand that then. Forty years later, I do.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
2d

I can't subscribe (again) and I already buy you coffee Between my sub, coffee and sub on that other evil social it would buy you a single cup of Ramen (in the U.S) every day, pretty paultry. BUT keep writing and while you know I will disagree many times with you, I beg you don't stop and DON'T EVER ( yea I raised my voice😉) let anyone anywhere tell you what to write or what not to write. Write without fear because Karma is real Katherine, you will get what you deserve be patient. In the mean time,

"Do not go gentle into that good night....

Rage, rage against the dying of the light."

It's what I do 😁

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