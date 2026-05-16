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My first Substack post was published June 2021—about five years ago. I guess that makes me somewhat of an early adopter. As I continue writing consistently many years later, I ask myself: Why?

It’s a fair question.

When I first started here, it wasn’t out of some grand plan. It was because my old blog had encountered some technical difficulties and much of my work had vanished overnight. Substack was, at least initially, just a place to recover what I could and start again.

Back then, I wrote random little essays about fairly uncontroversial things. Almost no one read them. And I do mean almost no one. Maybe ten people, if I’m being generous. I really was, for all intents and purposes, writing for myself.

And yet, somehow, within that tiny audience, I ended up with at least one famous reader. I still don’t know how he came across it, but there was something a bit thrilling about seeing someone whose work I admired quoting my own words back to me. It taught me how you never know who’s reading, and how your words might resonate with them.

When I moved over here to Substack, frankly, I didn’t think I’d last as long as I did. But here I am. My readership grew, slowly, modestly. I’ve got a bit over 6,000 subscribers now. Not a huge number, perhaps, but more than ten.

But what is it that has kept me going?

It’s certainly not the money. I’m genuinely grateful to those who support my work with paid subscriptions, but the reality is that it doesn’t come close to paying the rent. There was a time I thought it might—that this could become a kind of independent footing. A way to write freely, without editors, without gatekeepers, without having to shape ideas to fit someone else’s constraints or worry about losing out on work because of the things I want to say. In other words: True independence.

It also would have given me something even more valuable: time. Time to research properly, to think, to write and rewrite, to go deeper into the kinds of stories I want to tell. I always say that good writing takes time. And time, more than anything, is what’s hardest to come by.

That version of things never fully materialized.

And yet, I kept writing. Why?

Part of it is simple: writing is how I think. Ideas that feel vague or half-formed in my head don’t really become clear until I’ve tried to put them into words. The act of writing forces a kind of discipline.

But there’s something else, too.

Publishing those thoughts changes them. Once something is shared, you have to decide not only what you believe, but what you’re willing to stand behind. There’s a difference between thinking privately and thinking in public.

And then there’s the response from readers. Whether they agree or disagree, they often pose questions I might have not considered, add their own context, prod, and push. A thoughtful audience can sharpen your own understanding in ways you cannot do alone.

But thinking out loud, publicly, also has a cost attached—especially when it’s about more complicated and contentious things. My writing has opened some doors, but has closed others. Almost every time I write something, I feel a wave of anxiety descend on me, especially when I know it’s something many readers will disagree with. Or when I’m being especially vulnerable. And then there’s always the chance of being misunderstood. Or getting something wrong. Or changing your mind. After committing something to writing, of course. This has happened more than once.

If you say nothing, life is certainly more peaceful.

But that’s the trade.

Over time, this Substack has become less about building an audience or chasing some version of independence (though I’m still trying to find it in other ways).

Ultimately, I think I continue writing because it has allowed me to maintain a practice: A place to work through ideas, to test them, to refine them. It has become a sort of time capsule. An archive of my thoughts during different phrases of my life. A record of how my thinking has evolved over time.

So perhaps the answer to that question is rather simple: I write because it helps me understand what I think.

Whether professional, on your own Substack, or in the comment section: Why do you write?

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If you’ve read along over the years, or found something in these essays that stayed with you, supporting this work as a paid subscriber or via a one-off Buy Me a Coffee donation is one of the ways to help keep it going. It gives me more time to write slowly, think properly, and keep doing this in a way that isn’t rushed or compromised.

And if that’s not for you, just being here and reading already means more than I can reasonably expect. Bonus points if you share this post or Substack with others who might enjoy it. You might also be interested in my book, No Apologies: How to Find and Free your Voice in the Age of Outrage — available in bookstores & libraries.

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