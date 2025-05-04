"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Leslie
May 4

I don't think it's the phone or media, though their use is omnipresent. I think we're lonely because of how we think, haphazardly and without a philosophical keystone to help us overcome inevitable difficulties, which weakens us emotionally. To my mind this is reflected most obviously in the messages blared out by media hubris: "You must love everyone; you must fear everyone." Meanwhile, the message school children get is: "You are the most important person, except when you're not." Every engagement, especially among those who come from different backgrounds, is fraught with potential pain and isolation. No wonder people want to hibernate.

Perhaps the best example of what I'm trying to get at is the difference in how Abigail Shrier and Jonathan Haidt think about depression among teens and adolescents. Haidt believes that technology is the primary culprit, while Shrier thinks it relates to our schools' unhealthy fixation on mental health, getting children to dwell on their differences/problems rather than learn to cope with adversity: the unwelcome first cousin of *change*. I find Haidt compelling but see the underlying problem as expressed by Shrier, which I liken to my personal philosophy about getting to the root of a problem: It's always the people, never the tool.

Steve
May 5

You guilted me into commenting 🤣

I am 62 I can count on one hand true friends in my life.

Back in the 80's to open Styx's Grand Illusion tour in Chicago the lead singer Dennis DeYoung talked about all that pop culture told you that you would find happiness and fulfillment in. He finished with this statement "That's all bullshit man, it's a grand illusion"

Happiniss and fulfillment are not found in things. It is not found in having a hundred friends, or being in the "in crowd".

It is found in a few close bonds with others and a partner who is so close it is as though they are a part of you. And it is found in serving, not being served. If you do that you will never be lonely.

