Share

Do AI chatbots dream of humans, the way androids once dreamed of electric sheep? Probably not. But we humans? We’re starting to dream of AI chatbots—especially now, with loneliness becoming our national pastime. It’s no secret. You don’t need statistics to feel it—just look around at all the people glued to their screens.

But, if you do like numbers (and some people apparently do), the CDC's 2024 report based on 2022 data says that 32.1% of U.S. adults feel lonely and about 24.1% lack social and emotional support. That's nearly one-third of the population sitting at home wondering why no one is texting them.

Over the years, it’s become painfully clear that we’re losing touch with one another. And by “losing touch,” I don’t mean to suggest that we’ve merely forgotten each other’s numbers. Studies have shown a decline in social connections and a sense of community, which has broader impacts than just mental health. It affects our physical health, too—increasing the risk of chronic diseases, and even shorten life expectancy. Apparently, your immune system doesn’t think it’s cute when you spend all day staring at a screen instead of sharing a coffee with a friend. And yet, this social contact is becoming increasingly obsolete.

But, Mark Zuckerberg has the cure. Of course he does. “The average American has fewer than three people they would consider friends, and the average person has demand for meaningfully more. I think it’s something like 15 friends or something,” he said during a recent appearance on Dwarkesh Patel’s podcast, suggesting that AI chatbots can fill that void. “The average person wants more connectivity, connection, than they have.”

No problem. You can instantly have a dozen new friends conjured from code to fill that “demand.” But something tells me this is actually going to make us more lonely, not less.

Now, of course there’s a certain appeal. Your AI friends won’t judge you for watching trashy reality television or obsessing over cryptic messages from your ex from 8 years ago. They are always there for you, day, night…whenever you need them…on-call. They don’t leave your messages unread. If you tell them to, they will remember your birthday. And they will listen to you, and will never ever tell you that you’re boring. Even though you probably are.

But then, there’s this small, persistent issue that’s nagging me a little: they’re not real.

They’re not going to roll their eyes when you tell the same story for the fourth time, or interrupt you to tell you theirs is better. They won’t trauma dump. But, when you pour your heart out, banging away on your keyboard, you’ll know that when it says “That’s okay. I’m here for you” or “I’m so sorry to hear that”—that it means nothing. Because none of it is real.

No, your AI friends won’t get mad at you. But they won’t love you either.

Your AI girlfriend can say all the right things. But you’ll always know, deep down, that none of it has any meaning. None of it is this real connection that you’re seeking. (And do you really want a girlfriend who’s ‘faking it’? Well, I guess some people do.)

I know, I know, we’re all supposed to be living in the “metaverse” by now, with our digital plots of land, but no matter how hard people like Zuckerberg try to make this happen—most of us aren’t taking out second mortgages and moving in.

Because friendship—the real kind—is messy. It’s forged in shared awkwardness and mutual embarrassment. It’s built through spontaneous experiences that sometimes go wrong. The mishaps you knowingly laugh about to each other. The witnessing of tears. The shared joys. The fights. And then there are the long silences where you forget you’re not even speaking, yet feel more connected than ever.

That’s the stuff that binds us. Experiences. Not algorithmic empathy or carefully worded responses that took 0.3 seconds to generate.

Real friendship is messy, fun, painful, and wonderful…but that’s the ‘real’ connection part.

But forget AI chatbots. Today, a lot of people seek to connect online, with real people. But an emoji of a laugh, is hardly the same as a real one. A comment is not the same as a hug. This existence in the digital realm, through avatars, has its limits. It’s certainly more meaningful than whatever Zuckerberg’s personal AI chatbot pal might offer—and perhaps it could lead to meetings in the real world—but without being tested and molded through our mutual journeys, they remain thin. Still valuable, but not quite like the real thing.

As for the AI friends, they might be good to bounce off ideas every once in a while, or have them analyze your day, but the truth is that while they’ll never ghost you, they won’t see you either. Not really.

So, probably, it’s best we leave the house every once in a while, and make eye contact with real humans. You can’t have your couch be your sole support system.

If we want real friends—the kind that laugh too loud and hurt our feelings and show up anyway—we need to put ourselves in environments where the kinds of friends we want to meet actually go.

You might say something dumb, you might feel awkward, but that’s okay. Your people are the ones who won’t back away slowly.

So go be human. (Before you forget how).

☕️ Want to support writing by a real human? Please consider sharing, subscribing, or making a one-off donation via Buy Me a Coffee.