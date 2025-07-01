"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Lavender Harris's avatar
Amy Lavender Harris
1d

"Free speech" advocacy has become a good gauge of ideological hypocrisy on both the left and right. The self-styled, primarily alt-right "free speech absolutists" of a couple of years back quickly made it clear that, the moment they had power (whether over a corporation or government) the only kind of speech they valued was their own. It's the same on the ideological left. Freedom to protest -- but only if it's against Israel. Book bans are bad -- unless it's J.K. Rowling or Laura Ingalls Wilder. It's not really about speech -- it's about ideological power and control.

Someday, if the (classical) liberal democratic centre is able to hold, we may reclaim the understandings until recently shared by most westerners within a standard deviation of the political centre: that freedom of expression is a vital social right, subject to limited constraints (e.g., sedition, actionable threats of violence, libel / slander, etc.) that had mainly been worked out in common and civil law. But of course it is precisely this kind of understanding ideologues on both the far right and far left have sought to undermine as they push society to be destroyed and remade under their authority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Katherine Brodsky
Michael Vigne's avatar
Michael Vigne
2d

I think what we are talking about here are forbidden ideas. For those people, more terrifying than being outsmarted, is being convinced and thereby becoming the thing they despise.

Winston Churchill once said this and I think it is related because the power of ideas is that they can change who we are:

"You see these dictators on their pedestals, surrounded by the bayonets of their soldiers and the truncheons of their police ... yet in their hearts there is unspoken fear. They are afraid of words and thoughts: words spoken abroad, thoughts stirring at home -- all the more powerful because forbidden -- terrify them."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Katherine Brodsky
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Brodsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture