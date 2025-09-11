"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Steve's avatar
Steve
2d

you need to post this on X too.

Back in 2012 I was debating my commie🤣 brother about what I see that society is headed to if we don't intervene. (I was debatibg the then rise of frequent language being used by the left.

I put it this way.

>"I don't like what you say"

>"I don't like what you say, you ideas are dangerous"

>"I don't like what you say, you are dangerous, we must stop you from speaking"

>"I don't like what you say, we must by force, stop you from speaking"

>"I don't like what you say, you are dangerous we must build camps herd you into those camps and kill all of you because you destructive to the greater good of the world.

We are now at the point where next step is the camps.

Noah Otte
2dEdited

Mr. Thomas is correct, I was absolutely not surprised by this heinous act. Great article, Katharine and all too true. RIP Charlie Kirk (1993-2025)! May his memory be a blessing! I don’t care who it is, I could be someone who I vehemently disagree agree with, they have the right to free speech and the right not to be murdered for it even I really don’t like them. I didn’t care for Charlie Kirk at least as a political commentator. But I’d never celebrate his death. The normalization of political violence in this country is shocking and appalling and has been getting steadily worse over the past eight years. We are so close to civil war is frightening. The only time we were closer was 1860. Our republic is in its most difficult period since the Great Depression of the 1930s. We need to turn down the temperature on our political rhetoric and we need to start de-polarizing America and make serious strides at it in the next ten years or America will cease to be. I truly believe that in my heart. There will be no America in ten years if this keeps up. Red and Blue America will get a divorce and that’ll be the end of that. The war will start there with one side trying to impose their will on another. That can’t be aloud to happen we’ve got to save this Republic and restore it to its greatness.

Is this the America Nathan Hale had he regretted he had but one life to give for? Is this the America Dr. Joseph Warren and Casimir Pulaski gave their lives in battle for? Is this the America that Thomas Paine envisioned when he wrote Common Sense? Is this the America that is a shining city on a hill the Pilgrims dreamed of? Is this the America that the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day put their lives on the line for? Is this the America Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Medgar Evers died fighting to build a more prefect union for? Is this the America that Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy were assassinated while governing because they cared so deeply about it they devoted their lives to public service?

Those are questions we need to answer and fast if we want a better future for us and our children. How would George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln feel about America if they were alive today? They’d be absolutely horrified! I can just see John Adams and Ben Franklin in Heaven right now weeping for America. I can see Jack and Bobby Kennedy cursing our generation for ruining the great country they worked so hard to serve. I can see Walt Disney, Jim Henson and Mr. Rogers shaking their heads and wondering why the lessons they sought to teach us are being ignored. I can see Dwight D. Eisenhower, George S. Patton, Douglas MacArthur, George C. Marshall, and Omar Bradley questioning whether their service really accomplished anything. I can see Sitting Bull, Fredrick Douglass, Cesar Chavez, Larry Itilong, and Susan B. Anthony decrying how identity politics and third and fourth-wave feminism are undoing all they worked for. I see Uncle Sam himself asking where he can get a refund for all the time and effort he waisted trying to represent our nation with pride when we have given him such a broken down old hunk of junk to represent.

