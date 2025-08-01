"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

1d

Britain is really messing up. What are they thinking? Both there and in Germany people are going to prison for tweeting. How does anyone think that is reasonable?

The kids just laugh at these types of precautions. Even when I was a pre-teen in the 90s we laughed at parents' attempts to keep us from stuff when we'd already seen things 5-10 times worse than what they were protecting us from.

1d

Take it from an old guy

When you hear "its to protect the children", it is definatly not.

Take it from an old guy

When you hear "its to protect the children", it is definatly not.

There are reasonable laws such as requiring valid age verficaruon to access a aite that soley dwala in pornagraphy. Its another thing for a government to be censoring everything via an arbitray rule on what is or isnt ok to say. Europe, Britain Australia NZ and Canada consistently vote tyrannical governments into power that tell their people We care, and it's for the protectiin of children. at this point the regions ans countries mentioned above are well past "fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me

When you hear "its to protect the children", it is definatly not.

There are reasonable laws such as requiring valid age verficaruon to access a aite that soley dwala in pornagraphy. Its another thing for a government to be censoring everything via an arbitray rule on what is or isnt ok to say. Europe, Britain Australia NZ and Canada consistently vote tyrannical governments into power that tell their people We care, and it's for the protectiin of children. at this point the regions ans countries mentioned above are well past "fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me." We are left with rhe only poasible conclusion . They like being censored and jailed

