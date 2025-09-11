"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

"Random Minds" by Katherine Brodsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steersman's avatar
Steersman
1dEdited

> "What's fueling political extremism?"

Good question, the one of the hour in fact. "Which is getting late. So let us not talk falsely now" as Bob Dylan once put it.

But I expect it's in the nature of the beast, part of the "dark underbelly" of humanity:

https://idioms.thefreedictionary.com/the+dark+underbelly

Reminds me of a quip from Blaise Pascal:

"Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction."

https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/blaise_pascal_133606

And the secular side of things has more than few "articles of faith" of its own that leads to the same pretty pass. A relevant case in point being the transactivist mantra, "trans women are women!!11!!" -- no, they ain't; at best they're just guys in drag, male transvestites if they still have their nuts attached and sexless eunuchs if they don't.

You might note that Kirk was quite "vocal" about transgenderism which may well have pushed some "other" transloonie -- other than the one who recently killed two kids in a Catholic school in Minneapolis ... -- off the deep the end and into the area of "active shooter":

Wikipedia: "Kirk argued against gender affirming care for transgender people, saying, 'We must ban trans-affirming care — the entire country. Donald Trump needs to run on this issue', according to Media Matters.[108]

Kirk stated that 'there are only two genders' and that 'transgenderism and gender 'fluidity' are lies that hurt people and abuse kids'."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_Kirk#Death

See this too, particularly the bit where I argue, on some evidence, that Kirk was somewhat wide of the mark in that "article of faith" of his own:

https://dredles.substack.com/p/if-we-think-this-cant-happen-in-canada/comment/154983725

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ProfessorChessDad's avatar
ProfessorChessDad
17hEdited

Great interview! Yes, I think Germany's speech restrictions were understandable in the utterly shellshocked aftermath of World War 2 but they don't make a lot of sense anymore. They just send things underground and to other "ersatz" symbols instead, and they foment resentment at the overbearing nanny-state. And it's a lot further now than just those post-WW2 prohibitions on things like displaying a swastika and denying the Holocaust, now infamously people are getting arrested in Germany for things like calling the sitting Finance Minister an idiot (literally). Way way too far. 60 Minutes, a pretty staid show in the US, actually did a segment on how bad it is there now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Brodsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture