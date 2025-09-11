Watch Interview

Since recording this interview just last month for my podcast, Forbidden Conversations, political commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated and a 16-year-old who was radicalized by extremists shot up a high school in Evergreen, Colorado on the same day.

It seems we’re living through a moment where political violence is increasingly common. But what’s most disturbing is that we aren’t merely seeing higher incidents, but also increased public displays of support for political violence. Is that a coincidence or is it part of a cultural environment that emboldens those who seek to make their point through bloodshed?

For this episode, I spoke with Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a leading scholar in the study of extremism, radicalization, and polarization, whose work bridges academic research and practical interventions.

As the director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University, her research informs policy, media, and community-based strategies to address pressing global challenges. Her publications and contributions offer critical insights into understanding and preventing the dynamics of hate and violence.

She also has a new book, "Man Up: The New Misogyny and the Rise of Violent Extremism," is available at Barnes and Noble.

