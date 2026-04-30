Helen Pluckrose & Katherine Brodsky discuss virtual relationships

Helen Pluckrose and I had a slight disagreement, so we decided to have a conversation about it.

I argue that to truly know someone, physical proximity plays an important role: shared space, eye contact, facial expressions, spontaneous conversation, and being able to experience things together has a transformative and critical effect. Online connection, on the other hand, can be deceptive in creating an illusion of friendship and community.

Helen disagrees. For some people, she argues, “writing is the medium in which we are most precise, most open, and most ourselves. In face-to-face interactions, a great deal of attention gets taken up by social niceties and trying to read tone, facial expression, body language and social cues, which can obscure rather than clarify what someone actually thinks.”

We also argue over tea (please take tea survey below).

Thank you Nathalie Martinek PhD, Phil Fox Rose, Dénénodji M’Bondjim S., man of aran, #PickOnGitch, and many others for tuning into my live video with Helen Pluckrose! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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