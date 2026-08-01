RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

RANDOM MINDS by Katherine Brodsky

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Colin Pratt's avatar
Colin Pratt
3dEdited

Walked through Dachau in 1969 as an 18 year old. It left me and my 4 friends speechless. On the bus back to the train station and the train back to Munich we looked at the Germans with the same thought. WTF?????? Wtf did we just see and WFT how did you remail silent while this went on. On a much simpler level I spotted a women in a grocery parking lot who had fallen and badly cut her leg. People were walking by. I didn't. Couldn't believe it, but I also could.

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Steve [Sage-Outlaw-Caregiver]'s avatar
Steve [Sage-Outlaw-Caregiver]
3d

It's funny that the same rules don't apply online. There is less accountability and confrontation has the opposite effect.

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