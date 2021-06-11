Katherine Brodsky is a writer with an overactive imagination, curious temperament, and affinity towards humanism. This Substack is a home to her random musings about society and our role in it.

You can expect to see random little essays on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, censorship, how to have better conversations and word misappropriation to whimsical thoughts about losing imaginary friends and insomnia. Anything goes. Here, there’s no left, right, or middle. Just thoughts. And everyone’s welcome to be part of the conversation—in fact, it’s encouraged.

Katherine Brodsky is a prolific journalist, author, commentator, and interviewer. Brodsky's articles have appeared in such publications as Newsweek, The Washington Post, WIRED, The Guardian, The Independent, CNN Travel, Esquire, New York Magazine’s Vulture, the National Post, and even Playboy. Since 2011, she has also been a correspondent for the leading Hollywood trade magazine Variety. She’s currently a contributing editor and columnist for Skeptic.

She has interviewed hundreds of world-famous personalities, from Elon Musk, to Dame Judi Dench, Michael Douglas, Emily Blunt, Dick Van Dyke, Rob & Carl Reiner, Sam Rockwell, Richard Dreyfuss, Willem Dafoe, Bill Pullman, Kevin Kline, and even the Dalai Lama. Her range of writing includes culture, social issues, AI/tech, and travel. You can learn more here.

Her book on silencing culture and threats to freedom of speech in the West has been released January 30: "No Apologies: How to Find and Free Your Voice in the Age of Outrage - Lessons for the Silenced Majority."

She has been featured in or provided commentary for outlets like The New York Times, BBC Radio, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Toronto Star, The Globe & Mail, MSNBC, and numerous—mostly heterodox—podcasts (like Triggernometry). She has been a keynote speaker on topics like the evolution of journalism, storytelling through travel, manipulation by algorithms, and on how to decipher truth in the age of AI.

She currently hosts the Forbidden Conversations podcast, which provides a nuanced and civil approach to difficult subjects and has produced creative video content for some of Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Born in the USSR (in what is present-day Ukraine), under communism, she left with her family shortly before its dissolution—growing up on three different continents. Her own experiences, and especially those of her family, mean that she does not take crucial freedoms, such as speech, assembly, and the press for granted.

As an adult, she splits her time between Canada and New York, with a stint in Budapest.

She currently writes essays for her Substack and is working on her second book.

Random Minds is always open to guest essay contributions, feedback or suggestions for future topics to tackle: mysteriouskat@protonmail.com

