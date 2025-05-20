Subscribe
Attend the 'no apologies' book club!
Thursday, May 29, hosted by the Prohuman Book Club
May 20
•
Katherine Brodsky
16
Attend the 'no apologies' book club!
13
'Dogzilla' and other domestic oddities
A whimsical, reflective tour through a home filled with mismatched objects, memories, and meaning. Amid the chaos and charm, it reveals how our spaces…
May 19
•
Katherine Brodsky
9
'Dogzilla' and other domestic oddities
6
Does mob justice improve society?
In ancient Athens, Socrates was sentenced to death by a democratic jury for "corrupting the youth” and impiety. Today, we have the court of public…
May 13
•
Katherine Brodsky
31
Does mob justice improve society?
6
What's a fact?
These days, far too much is treated as relative.
May 9
•
Katherine Brodsky
6
What's a fact?
5
Do AI chatbots dream of humans?
Will they save us from loneliness?
May 4
•
Katherine Brodsky
12
Do AI chatbots dream of humans?
5
Apology Culture and the New Flagellants
The best apology a person can give is to do better in the future.
May 1
•
Katherine Brodsky
9
Apology Culture and the New Flagellants
1
April 2025
My chat w/ Razib Khan
Live video where we discuss every single topic
Apr 27
•
Katherine Brodsky
and
Razib Khan
24
My chat w/ Razib Khan
3
2:02:38
Why ‘the best’ has a grip on us
In pursuit of “the best,” from gelato to chocolate, I discovered that sometimes the most memorable experiences aren’t on any list—they’re human.
Apr 25
•
Katherine Brodsky
9
Why 'the best' has a grip on us
15
Sasha Stone: What happened to culture?
Sasha Stone is a fellow Substacker whom I’ve first encountered a long time ago on Twitter due to our mutual interest in film—a topic she (like me) has…
Apr 23
•
Katherine Brodsky
and
Sasha Stone
20
Sasha Stone: What happened to culture?
9
1:40:37
Free speech hypocrites
It seems like free speech discourse has finally hit the mainstream media. Now that Trump’s administration is deporting individuals ostensibly for their…
Apr 20
•
Katherine Brodsky
40
Free speech hypocrites
1
Does AI steal creativity?
No matter how much it tries to convince you otherwise by using human-like language to answer your queries, at its core ChatGPT is a large language model…
Apr 9
•
Katherine Brodsky
7
Does AI steal creativity?
12
Is MAGA actually right wing?
It hasn’t been easy to make sense of the whole MAGA movement. While Trump ran as a Republican and the movement is heavily associated with the right…
Apr 4
•
Katherine Brodsky
40
Is MAGA actually right wing?
24
